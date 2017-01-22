  3. Singapore the most favoured destination to invest for Indian companies: RBI

Indian firms' total direct overseas investment increased by 32 per cent to $ 2.49 billion in December, with Singapore emerging as the top destination.

By: | New Delhi [india] | Updated: January 22, 2017 12:34 PM
Indian firms' total direct overseas investment during the month was $2.49 billion, up by 32 per cent from the same month a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank data on outward foreign direct investment.

Indian firms’ total direct overseas investment increased by 32 per cent to $ 2.49 billion in December, with Singapore emerging as the top destination. Indian firms pumped in $2.06 billion in Singapore in December, which is over 82.5 per cent of the total commitment. Indian firms’ total direct overseas investment during the month was $2.49 billion, up by 32 per cent from the same month a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank data on outward foreign direct investment.

Among other destinations where Indian companies invested money included the UK ($ 916.47 million), Mauritius ($ 899.39 mn), the US ($ 368.76 mn), the Netherlands (USD 262.52 mn) and the United Arab Emirates ($ 189.05 mn). This is the first month for which RBI has started publishing data in terms of country-wise investment by Indian firms.

Out of total investment of $ 2.49 billion, as much as $ 1.19 billion were through issuance of guarantee by Indian companies in their overseas business holdings. While $ 481.76 million came in the form of loan, $812.91 million of investment were through equity infusion by these firms in their overseas ventures. In November 2016, the overseas direct investment by Indian firms was much below at $747.78 million.

Those among prominent investors: Intas Pharmaceuticals $671.82 million in Brazil, Mexico and the UK; while Gail India invested $115.07 million in two JVs and a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hongkong, Myanmar and the US, respectively. Piramal Enterprises infused $ 82.63 million in the Netherlands and the US, while Ashok Leyland committed $44.74 million in the UK and Germany. RBI data on outward overseas investment is provisional and may change based on online reporting by banks.

