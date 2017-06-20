Healthcare cost may go up post GST: Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Chairman Prathap C Reddy said if there is an increase in healthcare cost by up to two per cent, hospitals would be in a position to absorb the hike but anything more than that would have to be passed on to patients.

Overall healthcare cost could increase post GST as some services and products will be taxed at 15-18 per cent, although healthcare per se has been exempted, Apollo Hospitals said today. Apollo Chairman Prathap C Reddy said if there is an increase in healthcare cost by up to two per cent, hospitals would be in a position to absorb the hike but anything more than that would have to be passed on to patients. “There is no GST for us but there are services and some products with GST rate ranging from 15 to 18 per cent that have fallen on us,” Reddy said in reply to a question by PTI. So, after GST the cost increase for hospitals will be around two per cent more, he added.

“If the increase is up to two per cent, hospitals can absorb it but if it is three or four per cent then patients will have to bear it,” Reddy said. The GST Council has exempted healthcare from GST slated to be rolled out from July 1. He however welcomed the government’s move to exempt healthcare from GST. Apollo Hospitals had stated earlier that the government has accorded healthcare and education the due importance and impetus that they need to become game-changing agents for transforming India, its people and the economy. Reddy also said the company is back to normal after the demonetisation and continues to grow. Apollo Hospitals has 9,215 beds across 64 hospitals. It also has 2,500 pharmacies, over 90 primary care and diagnostic clinics and more than 110 telemedicine centres.