Has Modi government really waived loans of capitalists? This could be the truth

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the launch of ‘Paytm Payments Bank’ in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

In the wake of allegations that Narendra Modi government has waived the loans of leading capitalists of the country by opposition parties and critics, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has called it a “fiction” and also come up with an article to debunk the rumours, which started after the Centre decided to pump in over Rs 2 lakh crore to revitalise the banking sector. Last year, some opposition leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that PM Modi demonetised old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in a bid to waive the loans of big businesses while putting the poor people of the country in trouble.

When the bank recapitalisation decision was announced recently, opposition leaders alleged what they had feared came true. However, the allegations were denied by the Centre. Now, in an article, Jaitley has explained as to how the allegation against bank recapitalisation is just “fiction”. In an article titled “The Fiction of Loan Waiver to Capitalists”, Jaitley made the following points, saying “Time has come for the nation to be apprised of facts in this regard.”