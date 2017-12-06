Gujarat elections: How Yogi’s 14 UP mayors teamed up with Modi-Shah to ensure BJP’s victory

BJP’s game plan revealed! (Photo from Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the 14 newly-elected BJP mayors of Uttar Pradesh and the party representatives from Amethi, a Gandhi family pocket borough which the saffron party seeks to wrest from the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting was a well-planned one. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present on the occasion. Modi also posted his photos with each of the newly-elected BJP mayors of Uttar Pradesh on Twitter. Actually, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to encash its UP civic poll performance in Gujarat by utilising newly elected mayors for campaigning in the poll-bound state. The BJP has won 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in civic polls in UP.

Now, after meeting Modi, the newly elected BJP mayors will proceed to Gujarat for campaigning for the Assembly elections there on December 9 and 14. With the BJP’s extensive campaign in the local polls in UP paying off, the sweeping win is considered as a boost to the saffron party in the midst of the high-decibel campaign for the Gujarat elections.

PM Narendra Modi with BJP mayors of UP

Had a wonderful interaction with the newly elected Mayors of UP belonging to the BJP. Congratulated them and wished them the very best as they begin their responsibilities towards contributing to UP’s and India’s development journey. @BJP4UP pic.twitter.com/pl6RbrNCK1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2017

Counting of votes in Gujarat will be taken up on December 18.

The UP civic elections were touted as the first litmus test of Yogi Adityanath after the BJP stormed to power in March. The saffron surge routed the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, both of which drew a blank in mayoral polls.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been drafted as the key campaigner in Gujarat and went on a nearly 90-day whirlwind tour of the state, described it as a historic win. He attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and BJP chief Amit Shah’s able guidance and added that the BJP will now look forward to achieving the goal of one hundred per cent success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Yogiji is already a star campaigner and our newly elected mayors with their success stories will add to our ongoing campaigning here,” BJP leader and state spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who is campaigning in Gujarat for the past one month.