Gujarat constructed most houses for urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), shows official data

Gujarat has constructed most number of houses for the urban poor under the Centre’s flagship housing scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)’ in the country, official data shows. As many as 54,474 houses have been constructed in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, since 2014-15 under the scheme. This accounts for 18.70 per cent of the 2.91 lakh total houses constructed in 36 states and UTs in the country, according to the data of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Gujarat has received central assistance of Rs 1,355 crore for construction of these houses. Under the PMAY(U) scheme, the government targets to construct 1.2 crore affordable houses for urban poor across the country by 2022. The government provides central assistance under various components for construction of the houses. Gujarat was followed by Karnataka with construction of about 33,450 houses since 2014-15.

Tamil Nadu constructed 32,730 houses, followed by Madhya Pradesh (27,862), Jharkhand (27,308), West Bengal (24,166), Maharashtra (22,699) and Andra Pradesh (21,794), according to the data. Delhi constructed 1,262 houses for urban poor, while Rajasthan constructed 12,274 houses. Tripura and Uttar Pradesh constructed between 5,000 and 10,000 houses, while Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Orissa, Punjab, Telangana and Uttarakhand constructed between 1,000 and 5,000 houses.

Sikkim had just one house constructed under the scheme so far. Other states and union territories that had constructed less then 100 houses included Auranchal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Goa, Meghalaya and Puducherry.