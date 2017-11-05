GSTR-3B returns: CAIT suggests form can be filed on monthly basis

The GST council should have considered that there were enough number of competent human resources available,who would ensure compliance.

Confederation of All India Traders today suggested that the Centre ask traders, whose turnover is up to Rs 100 crore annually, to file form GSTR-3B on a monthly basis rather than quarterly basis. “It is suggested that the Centre can ask traders, whose turnover is up to Rs 100 crore annually to file form GSTR3B on a monthly basis. They should be asked to pay tax monthly on a self-assessment basis,” CAIT President B C Bhartia told PTI over phone from Nagpur. His statement comes in the wake of GSTN, a portal for real-time tax return filing under GST, running into a technical snag. Bhartia suggested that the GST Council take a cue from the Maharashtra government, which he said had asked dealers to pay VAT on a monthly basis to save them from ‘harassment.’ Bhartia also said that since GST is a compliance-driven law led by technology, the designer should have discussed all this with the respective ministries.

The GST council should have considered that there were enough number of competent human resources available,who would ensure compliance. The government should have constituted an inter-ministeri inter-ministerial group to ensure each ministry plays its due role to ensure ease in GST compliance, he said.