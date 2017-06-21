GST tryst with destiny; Midnight birth for biggest tax reform since Independence

The government has invited all members of Parliament belonging to both the Houses, apart from chief ministers and finance ministers of states to witness the event.

At the stroke of mid-night when the world sleeps, India will redeem its pledge to tax reforms. In the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, the historic Central Hall of Parliament will host a function to mark the advent of the goods and services tax (GST) regime, finance minister Arun Jaitley announced on Tuesday.

President Pranab Mukherjee — who had tabled the first Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament in 2011 to bring in the GST as the then finance minister in the UPA government — will share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, vice-president Hamid Ansari and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan will also be present.

An hour-long function will highlight the contributions by various states and political parties to help bring about the new tax regime that was first mooted 17 years ago.

The circular-shaped hall had previously hosted a function to mark 50 years of the country’s independence.

The government has invited all members of Parliament belonging to both the Houses, apart from chief ministers and finance ministers of states to witness the event, Jaitley said.

All members and chairmen — past and present — of the GST Council and the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers have been invited.