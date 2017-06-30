GST software and GST apps: All the softwares which can help you calculate GST

GST software and GST apps: While not many people know what is GST or how to calculate the tax under the new GST regime, its deductions along with its rates, the best of assistance for everyone is available online.

GST software and GST apps: The countdown has begun and the launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is just a few hours away now. The historic GST roll out will take place tonight at a special joint midnight session of Parliament at the iconic Central Hall. In attendance at the mega event will be President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and many other dignitaries from NDA allies and others. While not many people know what is GST or how to calculate the tax under the new GST regime, its deductions along with its rates, the best of assistance for everyone is available online. Several apps and software have been launched online by both government and private companies to help out with their GST problems and provide other related information to ensure no glitches are faced by anyone. Here are some of them:

CBEC GST: The Central Board of Excise and Customs, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India has published an app called the CBEC GST that is available on the Google Play aap store. The app was launched earlier this month and taxpayers can readily access a host of GST related information like Migration to GST, FAQs, Draft Rules, Draft Laws, and more through this app.

GST with PwC: Developed by a consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, GST with PwC is also available on the Google Play aap store. People can track information and get insights into GST via this comprehensive application. The App is user-friendly and information on GST regulations and publications is readily available on it.

Tally.ERP 9 Release 6: Launched on June 27, 2017 by Tally solutions, Tally.ERP 9 Release 6 is a software that has been developed for- quick setup of GST details for businesses. It supports all GST transactions, it provides easy detection and correction of errors for hassle-free tax return filing and it provides seamless export of returns to Microsoft Excel so you can upload returns or share them with your CA or tax practitioner. (According to the information available on tallysolutions.com)

If that is not enough, other software and apps are available online and these include Deloitte India GST, One Solution, Zoho Books, GEN-GST and hCue PharmaSmart.