GST rollout was extremely smooth without any disruption, record number of registrations done: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley (Reuters)

Union Minister Arun Jaitley today said the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) was ‘extremely smooth’ in the country. “It has been an extremely smooth turnover without any disruption” the Union Finance Minister told reporters here. He rejected the argument that trade registration under GST was less and said a record number of registrations have taken place. On the alleged irregularities connected with MCI clearance to a private medical college involving a BJP functionary in Kerala, Jaitley said the state BJP had taken prompt action against the worker. “We are the only political party in the country, which,as part of self-introspection, takes action, he said, adding that in several states, people have been caught for improprieties and parties were strongly trying to defend them. “If a party sets a precedent by dismissing a member for irregularities, it is a good action and also a good step in Indian politics”, Jaitley said.

BJPs Kerala unit came under a cloud after an internal party report purportedly said that a functionary allegedly took Rs 5.60 crore bribe to facilitate approval from the Medical Council of India for the college at nearby Varkala. After the issue surfaced in the media, the BJP dismissed R S Vinod, convener of BJPs co-operative cell in the state, whose name was mentioned in the purported party report.