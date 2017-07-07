GST rollout: Venkaiah Naidu takes a jibe at P Chidambaram, asks for constructive suggestions on new tax regime

Reacting to the comment, Naidu said Chidambaram “wants to dampen the positivity emerging out of the transition towards GST”. (PTI)

The Congress should come up with constructive suggestions on GST instead of blindly opposing it, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu said today as he hit out at former finance minister P Chidambaram for his comments against the tax reform. Describing the Modi government’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) law as “very, very imperfect”, the Congress leader had said yesterday that it could not be labelled “one nation, one tax” as it has seven or more tax rates.

Reacting to the comment, Naidu said Chidambaram “wants to dampen the positivity emerging out of the transition towards GST”. Instead of blindly opposing and criticising the GST, the Congress should come up with constructive suggestions, the information and broadcasting minister said.