GST rollout: Mamata Banerjee to boycott midnight Parliament event, hits out at disastrous hurry

GST rollout: Amid central government’s preparation for the launch of the landmark tax reform measure – Goods and Services Tax (GST) – which will come into effect from July 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised her concerns over its implementation. She took a jibe at the Centre and said that GST is another epic blunder after demonetisation. She called the government’s move of rolling out GST on July 1 a disaster. “Deeply concerned about GST implementation. After demonetisation, this unnecessary disastrous hurry is another epic blunder by Centre,” ANI quoted Mamata as saying.

Mamata believes that small business entities are not yet ready with the basic requirement like invoice and accounting system under GST. She further added that the party feels at least 6 months are necessary to notify all rules and procedures to the stakeholders. She said, “We feel, at least 6 months will further be necessary to notify all rules and procedures and give enough time to the stakeholders, particularly the small and medium enterprises to successfully implement the GST.”

As per the reports, Trinamool Congress will boycott the government’s 30th June midnight programme which will be hosted to mark the introduction of GST. “Our parliamentary party has decided not to attend the 30th June midnight programme at the parliamentary house to celebrate GST, as a mark of protest,” Mamata was quoted by CNN News18 as saying.

The historic Central Hall of Parliament will host a midnight function on June 30 to launch the sweeping tax reform measure. Modi will be the key speaker at the function. President Pranab Mukherjee is also likely to attend the function. Meanwhile, the main opposition party, Congress, is also likely to decide on the issue today as to whether it will participate in the midnight programme or not.