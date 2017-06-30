GST rollout LIVE updates: Less than 24 hours left for India’s second tryst with destiny

GST rollout LIVE updates: The launch event will start at 11 pm on June 30 and extend into the midnight.

GST rollout LIVE updates: Finally, the day has arrived! In what will be a historic starry midnight in Parliament’s Central Hall, the Goods and Service Tax or GST launch will take place. The event is being hailed as India’s second tryst with destiny after Independence on August 15, 1947. The event will be graced by the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deva Gowda were also invited to launch a new taxation system that is set to dramatically re-shape the over USD 2 trillion economy. However, the former has declined the invitation with Congress, TMC, RJD and many other parties set to skip the event. The launch event will start at 11 pm on June 30 and extend into the midnight, coinciding with the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and industry doyen Ratan Tata will also be in attendance during the GST rollout.

Here are GST rollout LIVE updates:

10:45 AM: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has set up a group to study the impact of GST on Railways. “Inevitably all sectors will be affected (with the GST rollout). Not to say that the Railways will be immune from this. We are studying the impact. In any case it is the law of the land so we will adopt it. We have already set up a group to look into the implications of GST on all our operations,” he said ahead of the rollout.

GST: Here’s how medical industry is going to be affected from ‘one nation, one tax’ #GSTTryst pic.twitter.com/TfojMcCh0Y — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 30, 2017

10:30 AM: Traders in Uttar Pradesh will on strike today to protest against GST. “Option of filing GST return must be quarterly. No trader should be prosecuted in case of any error in documentation and only pecuniary fine should be imposed. Also, GST should be fixed at 15 per cent only,” said the state president of UPUVM, Subhash Chabda.

10:15 AM: Congress has decided to boycott the event saying that it will bring hardships for small businesses. Left and TMC too are boycotting the event.