GST rollout, launch in India: Traders demand delay in implementation, change in tax rate

GST rollout, launch in India: Traders are protesting against the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The protesting traders are demanding a few amendments to the Goods and Services tax. The Chandigarh Beopal Mandal wants the government to reduce the maximum tax slab to 18 percent. Many workers feel that the 23-day time frame given to them by the government to get ready for the GST is too less. Textile traders in Gujarat say that instead of recovering 12 percent GST from them the government has imposed the tax burden of the entire supply chain, which includes yarn manufacturers, weavers, processors, embroiderers, and traders on them, according to the Indian Express.

The Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal (UPUYM) demands that the government make the GST trader friendly. Raj Kishore Gupta, the zonal chairman of the UPUVM, has told newswire service PTI that all the trade bodies associated with it will answer the call for a strike.

State vice president of the UPUYM, Subhash Chabda told PTI that there should be an option to file GST quarterly and that the government must revise the tax rate. Chabda said, ”There should be an option to file the GST quarterly, traders should not be prosecuted in cases of error of documentation and there should only be pecuniary fines for traders”.

Chabda added, ”The tax rate should be fixed at 15 percent and GST related procedure should also be made available offline as there is no internet connectivity in remote areas”. Chabda also demanded that the GST should have been introduced in September instead of July, PTI reported.