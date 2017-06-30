GST rollout, launch in India: The new tax regime will boost hiring by 11 percent across sectors, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

GST rollout, launch in India: Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy today said the GST roll out will boost hiring across sectors by 11 per cent by creating an integrated national market which will promote domestic demand and drive job creation.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship today announced a training programme to certify Goods and Services Tax practitioners under its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana to make the country's passage to the new tax regime smooth and glitch free.

“We are also happy to know that crucial subjects like education and skill development services have been granted exemption from GST, as per the decision of the GST council. “It will be a step towards improving the quality of vocational training, reduction in cost of the training and incentivising training providers,” Rudy said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the course will equip candidates with relevant skills to benefit from job opportunities generated by the GST. “The tax reform is expected to fuel demand for professionals in various segments of the economy as mid-and small-sized companies are likely to outsource similar activities to third party account firms,” the Ministry said. The training programme has begun in Delhi, Bangalore and Bhopal.