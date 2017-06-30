GST rollout, launch in India: Tamil Nadu well prepared to implement new tax regime

“They have been instructed to facilitate the smooth transition of taxpayers to the GST Regime to extend all possible help to the tax payers”, it said.

The Commercial Taxes department is fully prepared to implement the Goods and Services Tax in Tamil Nadu, the state government said today. To this effect, a state-level GST workshop, presided by Finance Minister D Jayakumar was conducted here recently, a release said. It said the Department would conduct 650 workshops on GST throughout Tamil Nadu. “Workshops (on GST) have also been planned at the level of every Commercial Taxes district”, the release said. It said the tax department officials are well trained in GST Acts and have been imparted hands on training in GSTN Software Application. “They have been instructed to facilitate the smooth transition of taxpayers to the GST Regime to extend all possible help to the tax payers”, it said.

As on date more than 91 per cent of the 6.50 lakh dealers registered with the commercial tax department have migrated to the GSTN platform, it said. “All the taxpayers are requested to extend their fullest cooperation and make this historic tax reform a resounding success”, the release added.