GST rollout, launch in India: Sushil Modi to attend mega midnight event

GST rollout, launch in India: Sushil Modi told PTI that the tyre of the Indigo flight to Delhi by which he and others were going burst while taking off at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in the evening.

GST rollout, launch in India: Sushil Modi told PTI that Air India has made special arrangements to adjust him in their flight to New Delhi tonight. As former Chairman of the Empowered Committee of state Finance Ministers on GST, Sushil Modi had received special invitation for attending GST launch during midnight tonight. As Finance Minister of Bihar during NDA regime headed by Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi, had become Chairman of the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers looking into the implementation of the proposed new indirect tax regime — Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2011. Sushil Modi had replaced Asim Dasgupta, who had resigned following a defeat of Left-front government in West Bengal. Sushil Modi resigned from the post after JD(U)-BJP split in June 2013.

