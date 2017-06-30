GST rollout, launch in India: President Pranab Mukherjee says introduction of GST is a momentous event for the nation; sounds gong, makes GST live

GST rollout, launch in India: President Pranab Mukherjee graced the occasion for the launch of the biggest tax reform ever in India since Independence in 1947.(PTI)

GST rollout, launch in India: President Pranab Mukherjee graced the occasion for the launch of the biggest tax reform ever in India since Independence in 1947. At the event being held in Parliament’s historic Central Hall that has never been used for anything except for I-Day related events, President addressed a distinguished gathering that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, other Cabinet ministers as well as members of Parliament and NDA allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre. However, missing from the event were Sonia Gandhi led Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress, and Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too was absent from the mega event. Notably, even former prime minister Manmohan Singh did not attend the event. During his speech, President Mukherjee said, “Introduction of GST is a momentous event for the nation.” At the end of his speech President sounded the symbolic gong to make GST live at midnight.

Here is what the President said: