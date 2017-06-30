GST rollout, launch in India: Opposition should not politicise new tax regime, says Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

GST rollout, launch in India: It’s not a tax reform but a business reform. I congratulate everyone that GST has been put forward, said Union Minister Mahesh Sharma. (Website)

GST rollout, launch in India: It’s not a tax reform but a business reform. I congratulate everyone that GST has been put forward, said Union Minister Mahesh Sharma. Highlighting the significance of Good and services Tax (GST), Sharma on Friday said the Opposition should not politicize the matter. “When the parliament has passed GST then the opposition should not be against it. I request the opposition to not play politics when it is beneficial for the people,” Sharma told ANI. He further said the uniform tax regime would help curb corruption adding that with the implementation of GST, business and working capital would increase. Meanwhile, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said collective wisdom will prevail over GST. “I think collective wisdom will prevail and by evening all the parties will come,” he told ANI. Ahead of the historic rollout of the GST that is scheduled to take effect from midnight, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day urged the Congress Party to ‘realise and rethink’ their stand and join the government for the midnight Parliament session.

“It’s really unfortunate because they are distancing themselves from the process of reformation in the country. I hope they (Congress) realise by evening and re-think and join us in the Central Hall,” Naidu said. “I still appeal to the Congress and other parties boycotting GST event to reconsider. It’s not a party function,” he added. The Congress Party yesterday said that it would boycott the midnight meeting, convened by the government, on the implementation of the GST. “We are boycotting this midnight celebration. In UPA government; Right to Information (RTI) Act, Food Security Act, MNREGA, Right to Education laws were passed which were beneficial for people. But, we never made celebration for such things in central hall. The BJP is doing publicity only in which they are master,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said. Besides Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also decided to boycott the event. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) backed GST and questioned as to why the political parties are creating fuss over its launch event when they unanimously passed the uniform tax regime in the Parliament. “All parties unanimously passed #GST in parliament.

State Governments of different parties approved the rates. Now why so much fuss over the launch function,” NCP leader Praful Patel said in a tweet. With few hours left for the GST to be implemented, the Samajawadi Party earlier in the day said the GST is a ‘black law’ which would push India towards slavery. The party has, however, not decided yet on whether to attend today’s GST midnight event or not. “The GST is a black law which we oppose. I think India is being pushed towards slavery. By afternoon we will decide whether to attend today’s event or not,” Samajawadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal told ANI. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also not attend the event, however, state minister Vijendra Yadav will represent the Janata Dal (United) on his behalf. The GST, which is slated to roll out today midnight, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket.