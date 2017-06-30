GST rollout, launch in India: Opposition should focus on mainstream, not fringe issues, says Arun Jaitley

GST rollout, launch in India: The opposition parties have decided to boycott the midnight function in protest against the way GST is being implemented, claiming that it would adversely impact small and medium enterprises.

GST rollout, launch in India: “Parties should rise above partisan politics. The Congress party had the opportunity to rise to the occasion. The challenge before the Congress party is now that they have to decide whether they will take fringe positions or will choose mainstream position,” Jaitley told Aaj Tak GST Conclave. Jaitley said the midnight launch would go on despite some parties deciding not to participate. “Karvan toh chalta rahega (Caravan will keep moving). Those who won’t take part, would not stop it,” he said. “This is not self promotion. We have been saying this since beginning that everyone has contributed to the GST. For the Special Session of Parliament, President and Vice- President were consulted. Former PMs were to be present,” Jaitley said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today rejected Opposition charge of GST launch being a ‘self- promotion’, saying they should focus on mainstream rather than latching on to “fringe” issues. He appealed to Congress, Left, TMC and RJD, who are boycotting the gala launch function, to rise above partisan politics. The opposition parties have decided to boycott the midnight function in protest against the way GST is being implemented, claiming that it would adversely impact small and medium enterprises.