GST rollout, Launch in India: On historic day, PIB launches special webpage

GST rollout, Launch in India: GST rollout, launch in India: President Pranab Mukherjee is all set to grace the occasion for the launch of the biggest tax reform ever in India since Independence in 1947. At the event being held in Parliament’s historic Central Hall that has never been used for anything except for I-Day related events, President is to address a distinguished gathering that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, other Cabinet ministers as well as members of Parliament and NDA allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre. On this significant day, a special webpage on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which comes into effect from July 1, was launched on the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) website. “The webpage on GST is a one-stop platform for all information on the new tax regime,” an official release said. It contains press releases issued till date on the GST in both Hindi and English, besides various presentations and frequently asked questions on the new taxation system, said PTI.

However, missing from the mega event at Parliament were former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi led Congress, Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too was absent from the mega event. The Opposition wants Centre to postpone the rollout of the tax reform. They say that it was too early to launch the system as the country was not yet prepared for it and would cause needless inconvenience to the population.