GST rollout, launch in India: Odisha finance minister SB Behera to attend midnight event

GST rollout, launch in India: The Odisha government has welcomed the new tax regime.(Website)

GST rollout, launch in India: The Odisha government has welcomed the new tax regime. Odisha Finance Minister SB Behera will attend the mid-night launch event of landmark tax reform Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Parliament’s Central Hall on midnight. The GST will be implemented from July 1.”The GST will bring about comprehensive reform of the indirect tax regime in the country and a major financial reform to make India a single market,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said while addressing the legislators in a workshop on GST held ahead of the Odisha Assembly’s special session on May 18 to pass the Odisha Goods Services and Tax Bill.Meanwhile, the state government has maintained that all sections of the population will benefit from the introduction of GST. The state government also said that businessmen with an annual turn over of Rs 20 lakh will not have to register under GST. The state has also notified the GST Rules.