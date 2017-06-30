GST rollout, launch in India: Mixed reaction to trade bandh against new tax regime in West Bengal

GST rollout, launch in India: General Secretary of Forum of Traders Organisation of Paschimbanga (FTOP) Rabindranath Koley said out of 46 KMC markets in the city, only four remained closed.

GST rollout, launch in India: Impact of trade bandh was visible in shops of Burrabazar, Asia’s biggest wholesale market and the city’s prominent retail hub New Market, as they kept their shutters down. The bandh was called by Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM) against the Goods and Services Tax roll out from July 1 has evoked mixed reaction. There were reports of many retail stores remaining closed in various parts of the city and state. “The bandh is in protest against the procedures and provisions of GST, which will be effective from July 1,” an official of the Federation of West Bengal Trade Associations said. He said response on the bandh was mixed in the districts.

General Secretary of Forum of Traders Organisation of Paschimbanga (FTOP) Rabindranath Koley said out of 46 KMC markets in the city, only four remained closed. KMC markets in south Kolkata did not witness any impact of the bandh. We had appealed shop keepers not to participate in shutdown, Koley said. Partial response to the bandh was observed in Malda, Dinajpur, Krishnagar, Siliguri and Nadia. Some traders were against GST, while some demanded simplification of laws, rules, penal provisions and reduction of compliance burden.

Also watch:

Chamber of Textile Trade and Industry (COTTI) president Arun Bhuwalka said they are observing a bandh today. COTTI has already observed a three-day strike till June 29 against GST imposition.