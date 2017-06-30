GST rollout, launch in India Minute-to-Minute schedule: From Pranab Mukherjee arrival to Narendra Modi speech, here is a full list with time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

GST rollout, launch in India Minute-to-Minute schedule: The historical tax reform, One Nation One Tax, GST will be live on the stroke of midnight today. The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will launch the Goods and Services Tax in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and many other dignitaries from NDA allies and others. The event is taking place at the historic Central Hall of Parliament. While GST has been supported by many political fronts in India, the event is being opposed by Sonia Gandhi-led Congress party, Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. They have been demanding that Centre postpone the launch.

The tax regime that was initiated by the UPA government, will replace the current indirect taxation system and unify the country’s $2 trillion economy into one single market. The launch event of GST will be witnessed at the venue by 600 people including all members of Parliament and GST officials who have been invited to it. While former prime minister HD Deva Gowda is expected to attend the event, Manmohan Singh has decided to skip the event.

Here is the minute-to-minute programme leading up to the launch of the GST:

2300 hrs: President Pranab Mukherjee will arrive in the Parliament’s Central Hall

2301 hrs: National Anthem to be played for one minute

2302 hrs: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to make introductory remarks in the Parliament

2305 hrs: A 10-minute presentation film on GST

2315 hrs: A 23-minute address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2338 hrs: A 22-minute address by President Pranab Mukherjee

0000 hrs: Launch of GST

0003 hrs: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar to announce the closure of event.

0004 hrs: National Anthem to be played for one minute.

0005 hrs: President Pranab Mukherjee leaves signifying the conclusion of function.