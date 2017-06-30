GST rollout, launch in India: Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Narendra Modi speech

GST rollout, launch in India: PM Modi says “This is a historic place where Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel struggled for freedom from foreigners. And, there cannot be a better place to implement GST than this.” (PTI)

GST rollout, launch in India: PM Narendra Modi speaking just ahead of the launch of the biggest tax reform since India’s Independence today said, “This is a historic place where Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel struggled for freedom from foreigners. And, there cannot be a better place to implement GST than this.” The PM was speaking at Parliament’s Central Hall in the presence of a distingushed gathering that included President Pranab Mukherjee, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other dignitaries and members of Parliament. They were all gathered to usher in the GST on the stroke of midnight of June 30 and July 1. However, Opposition parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal boycotted the event. They have been saying that the government is in too much of a hurry to roll out the tax reform and that the same should be delayed to ensure no one suffers from any negative impacts.

Taking to the podium, PM Modi started by putting things in perspective by saying, “Tonight we will decide a new path for the future of the country.” PM then thanked all the dignitaries for attending the event and welcomed them.

Here are the top quotes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

1. He said, “This is a historic place where Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel struggled for freedom from foreigners. And, there cannot be a better place to implement GST than this. Scope of GST is unlimited to financial system, India will now move in a new direction.”

2. Indicating how critical this new tax regime was for India and its economy as well as to build a better future PM said, “The scope of GST is not limited to the financial system. GST is a big boost to cooperative federalism. GST is not just a simple taxation system but will also help us fight corruption and black money. It will also help us introduce a new type of governance.”

3. Indicating that the GST was not due to just the effort of a few, PM praised everyone involved, from the opposition to the rest, for their role in getting this law finally to go live. He said, “GST is a result of our collective effort. Reaching a consensus for GST wasn’t easy.”

4. Full of wonder at the turn of events, PM said, “It is coincident that Geeta has 18th chapters and GST council also had 18 meetings before the implementation of GST. Even after 70 years of Independence, we have not been able to provide all facilities to the poor. After the introduction of GST things will become easier for them. Today we are moving ahead. India is heading towards an advanced taxation system through GST. Now, from Sri Ganganagar to Itanagar and Leh to Lakshadeep, there will be one nation, one tax. Now, this dream of ours will be fulfilled.”

5. PM ended his speech by saying, “GST stands for ‘Good and Simple Tax. GST will not only ease the process of doing business but will also improve the way of doing business. GST will play an important role in achieving the goal of New India.”