GST rollout, launch in India: Goa government abolishes entry tax from midnight

GST rollout, launch in India: A notification issued by the Goa government today stated that “the entry fee which was being charged by the Public Works Department at the entry checkpost will be discontinued from midnight today in view of the implementation of GST .”The public works department was collecting Rs 200 from four-wheelers and Rs 400 for commercial vehicles for their entry into the state.The Goa government will abolish its much criticised entry tax on the state borders as a fallout of the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) from midnight tonight.

“The entry tax which was imposed on the vehicles entering the state from neighbouring states would be abolished from tonight onwards,” Public Works Department minister Sudin Dhavalikar told reporters today. The vehicles entering from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra were worst affected with the tax which was imposed since the year 2013. The State government had refused to abolish the tax despite agitation by traders from the neighbouring states.