GST rollout, launch in India: From good and simple tax to Bhagwat Gita, here’re top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

GST rollout, launch in India: PM Narendra Modi used a number of interesting catchphrases and made interesting use of axioms to make his speech a delight for the ears.

GST rollout, launch in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at his oratorical best at the launch event of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The PM used a number of interesting catchphrases and made interesting use of axioms to make his speech a delight for the ears. In one such interesting quote, PM described GST as Good and Simple Tax (GST) – a catchphrase to abolish the apprehensions of text being complex and typical to understand. Prime Minister, using his trademark style of delivering speeches with numerous references to historic events, equated the significance of the day and place with that of the pre-Independence period in 1946. The PM even made references from Holy Book Gita where he drew an analogy between the number of chapters in the book and the number of GST meets that took place, which is 18.

Here are some of the best quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s speech:

– PM Modi terms GST as ‘good and simple tax’: “GST is Good and Simple Tax,” PM Narendra Modi said in Parliament.

– Crediting Best brains of India: The GST process cannot be confined to just economic system but was a collective effort of all, PM said, adding it was a product of long discussions among the best brains of the country. “It is an example of Team India’s strength and ability,” he said.

– Deciding India’s Future Course: “We are deciding India’s future course. We will chart a new course for the country at midnight with the launch of GST which is not an achievement of any party or government but a collective achievement. It’s scope is not limited to the financial system,” Modi said, speaking in Parliament during a special function to launch the GST.

– Remembering Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel: “Imagine what India would have looked like today had Sardar Vallabhai Patel hadn’t united all states. Similarly, GST is the economic integration of India.”

– Making references of Bhagwat Gita: “Gita has 18 chapters, and coincidently, GST council also met 18 times,” Modi said.

– Quoting Albert Einstein: “Albert Einstein had once said that if there is one thing that is most difficult to understand, it is income tax. I wonder what he would have said had he seen our tax system.”