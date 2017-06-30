GST rollout, launch in India: Congress led UDF to boycott new tax regime function in Kerala

GST rollout, launch in India: The Congress led UDF opposition has decided to boycott the government function to be held at Kochi tomorrow as part of rolling out of GST from midnight, to protest against not discussing and passing the state GST bill in the assembly.

The GST bill has been passed by all states, except Jammu and Kashmir. Though Kerala had an opportunity to do so, government had brought an ordinance in this regard making the house a ‘scarecrow’, he said. Chennithala also said that implementing a law significant to the state without a discussion in the assembly amounted to “showing disrespect to democracy.”