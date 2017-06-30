GST rollout, launch in India: Commodities to become cheaper, inflation under control, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar on new tax regime

GST rollout, launch in India: Jayakumar further said that Tamil Nadu supports the GST, which was proposed by the Centre, stating that the tax reform bill addresses the concern of the states.

GST rollout, launch in India: “People should not be afraid of about rise in prices. The slab was placed by relooking at the VAT and excise taxes, so it can be reviewed later; this is not permanent at the same time inflation will be under control,” Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D. JayakumarJayakymar told ANI. Jayakumar on Friday asked the people not to fret about inflation and assured that prices of essential commodities will not raise post the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

Jayakumar further said that Tamil Nadu supports the GST, which was proposed by the Centre, stating that the tax reform bill addresses the concern of the states. “Our priority is to save our state’s autonomy and based on that they (Centre) brought whatever the state had expectations of it (GST Bill), so naturally we supported it. Also various issues like the compensation, which was brought to the Council, was settled,” he added.

Only the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Left, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have decided to boycott the midnight Parliament session, which will roll out the GST from the Central Hall. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not attend the midnight event, and instead State minister Vijendra Yadav will attend on behalf of the JDU. The GST aims bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket.