GST Rates Finder app: Mobile application launched by Central Board of Excise and Customs to clear doubts; know how to download

GST Rates Finder mobile app: Amid confusions and queries over different rate slabs of Goods and Services Tax, Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has launched a mobile app to clear doubts about the different rates of GST. The GST Rate Finder mobile app can be downloaded from Google Playstore. The app is available on Android platform and will soon be available on iOS platform too. The mobile app can be downloaded on any smartphone and can also work in offline mode. With the help of this app, user can determine GST rate for a good or a service by entering the name or chapter heading of the commodity or service. “Now find out the correct rate of #GST on goods & services through a mobile app launched by @FinMinIndia,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted. The app was launched by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

GST was rolled out in the country on July 1 with much fanfare marked by a midnight programme in Parliament that was attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as well as union ministers and several chief ministers. Congress and some other opposition parties had boycotted that event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed the GST as a good and simple tax which will end harassment of traders and small businesses while integrating India into one market with one tax rate. At a gala event to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the historic Central Hall of Parliament, Modi had said the indirect tax reform is a result of combined efforts of various political parties at different points of time. GST, he said, is an example of cooperative federalism as the centre and states together thrashed out the new law with consensus.

