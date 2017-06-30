GST portal, GST seva website, GST login, GST gov in website and all the other government websites for GST: The Government has introduced a number of websites to provide the users about the information related to the new tax regime.

GST portal, GST seva website, GST login, GST gov in website and all the other government websites for GST: The country is all set for historic Goods Services Tax roll-out, India’s biggest tax reform till date. The historic tax reform will pave the way for the realisation of the goal of One Nation, One Tax, One Market. GST is aimed to benefit everybody, from industry, government and consumer. The government claims the cost of goods and services will get lowered, provide a boost to the economy and make the products and services globally competitive through the implementation of GST.

However, the government tax reform may also bring with it confusion and chaos amongst the stakeholders. The Government has introduced a number of websites to provide the users about the information related to the new tax regime. The parent website for all GST related queries is http://www.gst.gov.in/, this is the official GST website. For all the Excise and Custom related queries one may login to the official website of Central Board of Excise and Custom (CBEC) – http://www.cbec.gov.in or http://aces.gov.in.

For corporate affairs related queries, the Corporate Affairs Ministry official website carries important information at – http://www.mca.gov.in/, for state specific GST queries – http://gstcouncil.gov.in/state-specific-gst, The government had also launched a state specific website for GST Council, the council of state finance ministers and central finance minister at – http://gstcouncil.gov.in.

For one stop solution for all indirect tax requirements, one may log in to the state website Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN), which is http://www.gstn.org. One may also log in to the official website of Ministry of Finance at http://www.finmin.nic.in. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India official website http://www.icai.org/, has also featured useful information about GST. Another important website, though privately owned, is gstsewa.com: http://www.gstseva.com/about-gstseva-com. The site claims to provide the complete GST solution under one roof.