GST launch live online streaming: When and where to watch historic rollout live streaming, TV coverage

GST Launch live online streaming: The event will start at 11 pm. (Source: PTI)

GST launch live online streaming: The historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be launched at a grand midnight function in the Central Hall of the Parliament today. GST is believed to be the biggest tax reform since India’s Independence and will pave way for a common national market. The launch event will be attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with many other senior political leaders. The GST launch event will start at 11 pm today and extend into the midnight, coinciding with the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The total duration of the event is expected to be 80-minutes.

Where will the GST launch event take place?

The 80-minute long GST launch will be hosted by the Central Hall of the Parliament. Last time this hall was used for the golden jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence in 1997.

Where can I watch the GST launch live?

You can follow all the GST launch live updates on FinancialExpress.com. Apart from this, the event will also be broadcast on Lok Sabha TV and Doordarshan.

Catch Live Updates: GST rollout LIVE updates

What time does the live coverage of the GST event start?

The GST rollout event is expected to start around 11 pm on June 30, 2017, and will go on until midnight. However, you can follow the build-up to the event on FinancialExpress.com.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Vice President Hamid Ansari will also be on the dais along with the President, Modi and former prime ministers. Among the opposition parties, Congress has decided to boycott the event apparently to protest against hardship being caused to small and medium enterprises and traders. Left and TMC too are boycotting the event. On the other hand, Janata Dal-United and NCP have hinted towards attending the event while the Samajwadi Party is still unsure about its participation.