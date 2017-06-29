GST Launch in India LIVE Updates: Parliament to host grand midnight event on June 30; Mamata Banerjee not to attend

GST Launch in India LIVE Updates: The launch event is likely to start at 11 pm on June 30 and will be on till half past midnight. (Source: PTI)

GST Launch in India LIVE Updates: After a long wait and too much of speculation, the historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be launched at midnight on June 30 at a grand midnight function which is scheduled to take place at the Parliament. The event will take place at the circular-shaped Central Hall of the Parliament which also hosted the function to mark 50 years of Independence. The event will be attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and a host of senior ministers and bureaucrats, among others. Under the new structure, the commodities will be divided into four tax categories: 5%, 12%%, 18% and 28%. The launch event is likely to start at 11 pm on June 30 and will be on till half past midnight, a source told PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the star speaker at the event.

Here are GST rollout LIVE updates:

11:00 AM: Now President Pranab Mukherjee had piloted the first Constitutional Amendment Bill to bring in GST in 2011 when he was finance minister in the previous UPA government.

10:45 AM: “Our Parliamentary Party has decided not to attend the 30th June 2017 midnight programme at Parliament House to celebrate the GST as a mark of protest,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.