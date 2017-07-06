GST In Jammu and Kashmir: Arun Jaitley says wrote to CM Mehbooba Mufti, said state will suffer if tax not rolled out

Jaitley also said that people of Jammu and Kashmir should also think that the GST will benefit them. (Source: ANI)

GST In Jammu and Kashmir: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that he had written to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and told her that if her state does not adopt the Goods and Services Tax (GST) then the results would not be good for her state. ANI quoted Finance Minister as telling the J&K CM to decide if she wants to take the side of Separatists or if she wanted to take a path which would have benefited the residents of her state (Aap chun lijiye ki alagwadion ke raste par chalna hai ya apne rajya ke nagrikon ki madad karni hai). Jaitley also said that people of Jammu and Kashmir should also think that the GST will benefit them. Jammu and Kashmir was the last Indian state to have implemented the GST, the state, in fact, had implemented the new tax regime after it had been implemented across India.

After the J&K Assembly adopted the GST, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had through his Twitter handle said that the implementation of the new tax regime, ‘Congratulations to the residents of J&K for integration of the state with the Goods and Services Tax. GST will help the state in increasing its revenue’. The Finance Minister added that the consumers in the state will benefit as no item will be taxed twice, according to the Indian Express.

Haseeb Drabu, Finance Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, had said that constitutional safeguards would be put in place in the bill to ensure that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is retained in the new tax regime. The state Assembly passed the State Goods and Services Tax Bill on July 5, according to the Indian Express.