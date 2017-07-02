GST impact: With octroi collection being scrapped, BMC staffers feel the heat with new tax regime

As of now, no decision has been taken on the utilisation of the check-posts premises. (Image: IE)

Soon after the PM Narendra Modi led Central government implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Friday midnight, children living around the vicinity of Dahisar octroi naka had a moment of rejoice as the new tax regime announcement meant less number of trucks at the check-posts. Finding the ground empty, these children took it to play cricket in the afternoon. As per a report by Indian Express, the usually busy premises of the check-posts had only 100 trucks on Saturday as the octroi collection ended from the stroke of midnight of June 30.

“We reached here half-an-hour before midnight, but it takes around two hours to complete the payment process. The officials have made us wait here. We do not know when they will let us go,” Islam Khan, who had brought goods from Gujarat told Indian Express. Meanwhile the deputy assessor at the Octroi Naka said that Friday night felt like the end of an era. “Each day, at least 500 truck drivers would visit my office with their queries on the amount and the form. Each day felt like a challenge. I feel a vacuum,” he said.

The reported further stated that despite octroi collection was scrapped across the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) still continued with its collection at as many as 5 check-posts in the city. Meanwhile, some nakas, including those at Mulund, welcomed the first driver after 12 am with a garland to mark the beginning of the new tax regime. “We are overjoyed with the removal of these posts, as this saves time,” said a truck driver. The staffs of these nakas are said to be shifted to other offices in the BMC.

As of now, no decision has been taken on the utilisation of the check-posts premises.

The expressway bills will be introduced after 2 months. These bills are receipt that contains travel and consignment details which are given to truck drivers before the start of their journey. The bills will have to be shown at the border points adjoining two states.