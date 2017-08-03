GST impact: Mumbaikars to pay more for domestic PNG, CNG

While PNG prices hav been increased by Rs 0.19 per unit, CNG has been hiked by Rs 0.32 per kg with effect from midnight of August 2-3. (Reuters)

In a direct impact of GST’s implementation, Mahanagar Gas Ltd on Thursday hiked the prices of piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic users and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicle owners with immediate effect, an official said here. While PNG prices hav been increased by Rs 0.19 per unit, CNG has been hiked by Rs 0.32 per kg with effect from midnight of August 2-3. Accordingly, the revised retail sale price of domestic PNG in Slab I has gone up from Rs 24.42 per unit to Rs 26.61 per unit. Similarly, the CNG retail sale price has increased from Rs 40.82 per kg to Rs 41.14 per kg for vehicle owners. A similar Rs 0.19 per unit price hike is effective on domestic PNG consumers in Slab II, an official spokesperson said. In view of the abolition of local body tax and octroi after implementation of the GST, the sale prices of both PNG and CNG in other municipal areas outside Mumbai have been rationalised and will be common to all the supply regions.

Presently, MGL supplies domestic PNG to around 9.70 lakh consumers in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan region comprising municipal areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road-Bhayander, Kalyan, Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Bhiwandi, Taloja and Panvel, besides around 5.60 lakh CNG vehicles owners in these localities.