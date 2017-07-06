GST impact: P Chidambaram says new tax regime fails to achieve the aim it was meant for

The Opposition had boycotted the meet and the reason provided was that the nation was not ready for it. (ANI)GST impact: Speaking about the launch of the Goods and Services Tax as well as its implications, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that the aim was for one indirect tax to subsume all the other indirect taxes, but this GST fails to achieve that. GST was launched on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1 on the midnight hour by President Pranab Mukherjee along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament’s iconic Central Hall.