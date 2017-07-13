GST impact on traders: Manish Sisodia launches 6 GST Help Vans, Helpdesk stalls in Delhi

Sisodia had earlier said that GST would end up in a ‘huge mess’ if the problems were not catered to in time. (PTI)

GST impact on traders: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today that the Delhi would launch ‘GST Help Vans’ in the city to help traders understand the new tax regime that came out earlier this month. PTI reported that traders have been encountering problems dealing with the changes that came with the Goods and Services Tax, in which all indirect taxes like VAT, service tax etc. Helpdesks will be set up for these traders in small markets. Delhi’s Finance Minister Sisodia decided on this concept after a meeting with senior officers in the trade and taxes department, according to the agency report. Today, Sisodia tweeted, “Delhi Government will launch six mobile help vans for businessmen and traders who are having difficulties with the GST. These GST-mobile help vans would go to different markets and help solve traders’ problems regarding the tax reform. Apart from this, GST help desk stalls would be set up at small markets. At these vans and stalls, GST officials would help the businessmen. I held a discussion meeting with officials and went to the GST headquarters about solving GST-related doubts and queries.”

He added, “Government’s GST help centre is working well. Every day hundreds of people reach out with their problems and queries which are solved here. I have looked into the GST network website which has certain loopholes. Hopefully, they would be resolved soon. ”

You may also like to watch

A day before the launch of GST on July 1, Sisodia had said that GST would end up in a ‘huge mess’ if the problems were not catered to in time. According to PTI, he had said at an event, “Special GST software has been tested. It is not foolproof, but they (the Centre) are going ahead with the launch. I do not understand the need for such a haste. The GST is a great idea, but its implementation is not.”