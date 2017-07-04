GST impact on disabled people: It is win-win situation for divyang users and domestic manufacturers; here’s why

GST is expected to make equipment used by disabled people affordable.

GST impact on disabled people: Amidst concerns that the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has increased the prices of essential specific devices used by the divyang (or disabled/differently-abled) people, the government has said that the new tax regime would lead to a decrease in prices of such devices. The government has fixed 5% concessional GST rate on most of the devices and rehabilitation aids used by the divyangs.

According to a Ministry of Finance release, “Most of the inputs and raw materials for manufacture of these assistive devices attract 18% GST. The concessional 5% GST rate on these devices/equipment would enable their domestic manufacturers to avail Input Tax Credit of GST paid on their inputs and raw materials.”

The GST law provides for refund of accumulated Input Tax Credit in cases where the GST rate of output supply (the rate at which the item is to be sold) is lower than the GST rate on inputs used for their manufacture. This means, 5% GST rate on these devices would enable their domestic manufacturers to claim refund of any accumulated Input Tax Credit, resulting in reduction of the cost of domestically manufactured goods, as compared to the pre-GST regime.

So, what would have happened if these devices were exempted from GST? In such a case, the ministry says the import of such devices would be zero-rated, while the domestically manufactured such devices would continue to bear the burden of input taxes. It would have led to an increase in their cost, resulting in “negative protection for the domestic value addition.”

The Finance ministry says, “In fact, the 5% concessional GST rate on such devices/equipment will result in a win-win situation for both the users of such devices, the disabled persons, as well as the domestic manufacturers of such goods. It is for this reason that the Council has kept these items in 5% rate slab.”

The government has fixed the concessional 5% GST rate for these assistive devices and rehabilitation aids for physically challenged persons: