GST impact: New tax regime to contain price rise, says UP Panchayati Raj minister Bhupendra Singh

A cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, next to Goods and Services Tax (GST) banners in New Delhi. (PTI)

The implementation of GST is bound to check rising prices, according to a UP state minister who also highlighted the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government after it completed 100 days in office this week. “GST is an attempt to bring down prices of different commodities used by the common man,” said Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and PWD, Bhupendra Singh, who is also minister in charge of Mathura. He also said history has been created in the state with the elimination of VIP culture, a bold step taken by Chief Minister Adityanath with withdrawal of red beacons on government vehicles while disparity in providing government schemes has been removed. Singh said, no special status is given to certain districts, with 24-hour power supply at all district headquarters. The promise of waiving crop loans of 86 lakh farmers of the state has been fulfilled though it has put additional burden of Rs 36,000 crore on the exchequer, he claimed, adding, transparency has been maintained through e-tendering system, and completion of 37 check dams have paved the way for additional irrigation of 40 acres. He claimed there has been much improvement in the law and order situation, a challenge inherited from the previous SP government, and that 100 per cent registration of FIRs is being ensured. He said, work on electrification of 18,000 villages without power in 2014 is being done on a war footing as the government is committed to completing the task by 2018.

10,000 arrests have been made in an effort to check the land mafia with formation of “Anti-land mafia task force,” he claimed. 1,017 Gram Sabhas in 25 districts have been declared free from open defecation, and by October 2, 2018, the entire state would be made free of the practice, he said.