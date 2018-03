Among the GST registrants, share of firms below Rs. 1.5 cr turnover in revenue mopped up is just 5.5 percent. And firms with annual turnover Rs 5-100 cr have a share in revenue of 11 percent.

GST has increased the relevant tax net by more than a half* going by the number of businesses registered. However, since a quarter of the GST registrants doesn’t file returns or pay tax and 40% of the filers claim nil tax liability, the tax net may not have been cast as wide as expected.