GST impact: Erode textile shops to strike from tomorrow

The association had already sent a representation to the finance ministry seeking exemption from GST, but nothing was done, he said.(Reuters)

Nearly 5,000 textile shops in the district would go on a strike from tomorrow seeking withdrawal of 5 per cent GST on textile goods. President of Erode Handloom Cloth Merchants Association, Ravichandran said the strike was against imposition of five percent GST on textile goods. The association had already sent a representation to the finance ministry seeking exemption from GST, but nothing was done, he said.

After attempts to meet the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley turned futile, they decided to go on a strike from tomorrow. Erode is otherwise called as a textile city. Handlooms and powerloom products worth over Rs 900 crore are produced every month.