GST impact, confusion, queries LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to address mega ‘Good and Simple Tax’ rally today

According to PM Modi, the new tax is simple and transparent that would end corruption and check black money. (Photo: Twitter)

GST is finally a reality. The major tax reform was launched in a gala event at the historic Central Hall of Parliament in presence of PM Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee and many parliamentarians. But, still there is confusion – about the impact of GST, how it will impact daily lives, traders etc, according to various media reports citing public reaction. Even PM Modi has acknowledged that there may be some initial hiccups. The Prime Minister said even an eye takes time to adjust to sight corrective spectacles. According to PM Modi, the new tax is simple and transparent that would end corruption and check black money. He termed GST a ‘good and simple tax’. To eliminate confusions and queries and to give a clearer picture to public, PM Narendra Modi will be doing a mega rally too on Saturday evening at 5-6 PM. PM Modi has urged people not to pay attention to rumours and not create apprehensions about the new tax.

Here are all the LIVE updates and latest developments on the impact, confusion, queries related to GST:-

12:22 PM Micro, small and medium scale traders will suffer huge losses, adds P Chidambaram on GST, reports ANI

12:20 PM: It is not the original GST that experts had drafted earlier, this will seriously impact inflation, says P Chidambaram, reports ANI

12:15 PM: According to PM Modi the new tax is simple and transparent that would end corruption and check black money. “The GST will eliminate 500 types of taxes and there will be one tax from Ganganagar to Itanagar and Leh to Lakshadweep,” PM says.