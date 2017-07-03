GST how to register: A step by step guide to ensuring a successful attempt (Reuters).

GST how to register: The process of migration of all existing Central Excise and Service Tax assessees to Good and Service Tax (GST) started from 7 January 2017. Assessees would be provided a provisional ID and Password by CBEC in order to migrate to GST. Assessees who have a valid PAN card associated with their registration would be eligible to get the Provisional IDs. The assessees are then required to use this Provisional ID and Password to login to the GST Common Portal. After logging in they then have to fill and submit Form 20 along with necessary documents.

These are the steps to register for GST:

1) Log on to ACES portal using the exisitng User ID and Password.

2) There are two ways to obtain the Provisional ID and Password. Either follow the link provided on the page or navigate using the Menu.

3) Make a note of the Provisional ID and password that is provided. In case a Provisional ID is not provided, please refer the Next Step section. In case of further doubt please contact the CBEC Helpdesk at either 1800-1200-232 or email at cbecmitra.helpdesk@icegate.gov.in

4) Once the ID and Password are obtained, login to the GST Common Portal using the Provisional ID and Password.

5) To fill the form 20 a manual has been made available by the GST Common Portal.