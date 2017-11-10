GST Council meeting Live updates: Meeting begins, panel may slash rates for daily use items

GST Council meeting Live updates: Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting is taking place today in Guwahati, Assam. This is the 23rd meeting of the GST Council. (ANI image)

GST Council meeting Live updates: Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting is taking place today in Guwahati, Assam. This is the 23rd meeting of the GST Council. It has been learnt that the council may go for change in the 28 per cent tax slab and slash rates for daily use items, plastic products and hand-made furniture. The 23rd meeting of the Council will also discuss the suggestions made by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-headed Group of Ministers (GoM) to cut tax rates for the composition scheme businesses to 1 per cent and lower rates for non-AC restaurants. The panel will look at the most comprehensive overhaul of rates, easing returns filing and providing more relief to small and medium enterprises.

12:15 PM: In the run-up to the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the opposition party and its leaders have been targeting the government over difficulties faced by some businesses under the GST regime, with party vice-president Rahul Gandhi even calling it a “Gabbar-Singh Tax (GST)”.

12:10 PM: “If you keep electricity, petroleum, real estate out of the ambit of GST, then about 50 per cent of total revenue is out of GST. If GST is run properly in 150 countries, then why should it not run smoothly in India?” he asked while interacting with reporters here.

12:05 PM: Punjab, he said, wants rationalisation in tax rates, simplification of procedures and removal of glitches in GST Network.

12:00 PM: He said the 28 per cent tax slab was based on the premise that many luxury and sin goods should be taxed at a higher rate, but in realty “a lot of items of mass consumption were also in 28 per cent”.

10:51 AM: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan‏ said, “Today, GST council must provide relief to common people by cutting down number of items in 28% bracket.

10:48 AM: The GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, will meet here tomorrow. It may take crucial decisions on pruning the list of items in the 28 per cent tax category.

10:45 AM: “We want that discussions should start on inclusion of real estate and petroleum in GST,” Badal said, adding that while bringing the real estate sector within GST, the needs of autonomy of states to levy stamp duty and property taxes should be balanced and agricultural lands and old buildings should be kept out of GST.

10:42 AM: The Congress, he said, is in favour of inclusion of petrol, diesel, natural gas, ATF and crude oil under the GST’s ambit. The five products along with alcohol have been kept out of GST, for now.

10:39 AM: Karnataka Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Congress had earlier asked that the GST rate should not be more than 18 per cent, but the government went ahead with the five tax rate slabs of 0, 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

10:36 am: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said all Congress states are unanimous that if the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is to be run, it should be run properly.

10:33 am: Ahead of the crucial meeting of the GST Council, Congress-ruled states yesterday made a strong pitch for rationalisation in tax rates of commonly used goods and simplification of procedures under the new regime.

11:30 am: Punjab, Karnataka and Puducherry, where the Congress is in power, jointly voiced their reservations over glitches with the GST tax-filing network, demanding that real estate and petroleum products be brought under the new regime and the tax rate be kept at no more than 18 per cent.