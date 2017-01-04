GST Council meeting: Issues of dual control, definition of territory undecided, says FM Arun Jaitley after

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that no consensus have been made between Centre and States on the issues of dual control and definition of territory. (Source: PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that no consensus have been made between Centre and States on the issues of dual control and definition of territory. Jaitley, speaking to media, said that next meetings to discuss differences will take place on January 16th.

In council’s last meeting, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that GST’s primary drafts for Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) have been approved. However, no consensus was reached on the issues of dual control and cross empowerment issues still remain to be resolved.

There is an issue with Integrated GST (IGST) Bill and dual control regarding division of jurisdiction and administrative powers over tax assesses between the Centre and the states.