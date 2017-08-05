GST Council meet today: Anti-profiteering, e-way bill provisions in prime focus

Under GST, the tax on leasing of cabs and other vehicles will increase by 15-30% depending on the vehicle.

In the first full-fledged meeting since the roll-out of new indirect tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to approve the rules for anti-profiteering and e-way bill on Saturday. Also, the council may consider cutting GST rates on job works in the garments sector. However, government officials said that the controversial tax structure for cab leasing services is likely to remain in its current form. Under GST, the tax on leasing of cabs and other vehicles will increase by 15-30% depending on the vehicle. The lessors will also not be able to avail the input credit for central excise paid on vehicles manufactured before July 1. While speaking in Parliament earlier this week, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said that the council will “finalise the entire mechanism as far as anti-profiteering is concerned”. The anti-profiteering provision is meant to ensure that businesses pass on the benefit for lower tax incidence and availability of input tax credit to the consumers.

According to the draft provisions, a screening committee under the aegis of the council will investigate any complaint regarding profiteering and fine businesses found violating the provisions. The proposed National Anti-profiteering Authority will have a three-tier structure including a committee at the state level to deal with local complaints. Similarly, the council is expected to approve the final e-way bill rules, which was postponed in Council’s June meeting as industry and states had expressed lack of preparedness to implement the same. This GST provision requires any goods more than Rs 50,000 in value to be pre-registered online before it can be moved.

As per the draft provision, the GST Network, which has built the IT backbone for GST, would generate e-way bills that will be valid for 1-20 days, depending on distance to be travelled — one day for 100 km, three days (100 to less than 300 km), five days (300 to less than 500 km) and 10 days (500 to less than 1,000 km). The provision requires that businesses register the goods with GSTN before transportation. This will help generate the e-way bill, which the transporters are required carry along with the invoice. The trucks would also be fitted with radio frequency identification (RFID) devices. States would be required to install RFID readers at check posts that can read the content of the transportation vehicle and ascertain whether appropriate duties have been paid on the goods or not.

The information technology platform for the e-way bill system is being developed by the National Informatics Centre . Although the council may approve the rules at its 19th meeting, the actual implementation is expected to happen only in October as it requires software and physical infrastructure to be in place. Despite protest from the textile sector over 5% GST on fabrics, the council is unlikely to make any changes, officials indicated. Currently, services by way of job works in relation to textile yarns — other than man-made fibre/filament — and textile fabrics attract 5% GST. Other job works in relation to garments attract an 18% levy, which, sources said, could see a reduction.