GST Council meet: PM Narendra Modi says all decisions are people-inspired, people-friendly and people-centric

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the recommendation made by the GST Council will further benefit the people and will strengthen the new tax regime. “These recommendations are in spirit of the continuous feedback we are getting from various stakeholders on GST, ” PM Modi said. Stressing that all decisions relating to the GST are people-friendly, the prime minister said, “Jan Bhagidari is at the core of our working”. Modi said that the government is working tirelessly for India’s economic integration through GST. “All our decisions are people-inspired, people-friendly and people-centric,” he added.

The 23 GST Council meet saw a big tax rejig till now. Amid economic slowdown, the tax rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products were revised to provide relief to consumers and businesses.

As many as 178 items of daily use were shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 per cent to 18 per cent, while a uniform 5 per cent tax was prescribed for all restaurants, both air-conditioned and non-AC, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in Guwahati after the GST Council meeting. Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said that the GST Council has decided to keep only 50 items, mostly demerit, sin and luxury goods in the highest slab of 28 per cent. So, only luxury and sin goods are now only in highest tax bracket.

Chewing gum, chocolates, coffee, custard powder, marble and granite, dental hygiene products, polishes and creams, sanitary ware, leather clothing, artificial fur, wigs, cookers, stoves, after-shave, deodorant, detergent and washing powder, razors and blades, cutlery, storage water heater, batteries, goggles, wrist watches and mattress are among the products on which tax rate has been cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.