GST Council meet: E-way bill from April, easier returns delayed

The GST Council stuck to a plan to start the e-way bill mechanism for tracking inter-state movement of goods above a certain threshold from April 1, but for administrative feasibility, staggered its enforcement on intra-state transport over the next four weeks.

Concerned over the stagnation in revenue flows, the GST Council on Saturday stuck to a plan to start the e-way bill mechanism for tracking inter-state movement of goods above a certain threshold from April 1, but for administrative feasibility, staggered its enforcement on intra-state transport over the next four weeks. The Council, however, could not reach a consensus on a revamped returns filing system that is at once simpler and militates against evasion, and, therefore, extended the current system where taxpayers practically file only the summary return GSTR-3B till June 30. As per an earlier plan, the GSTR-3B was to be replaced with comprehensive triplicate returns by April 1. The group of ministers headed by Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and ‘IT experts’ will deliberate on how to simplify the returns filing system without compromising on its ability to check evasion and give a report in due course, finance minister Arun Jaitley said. These two are crucial anti-evasion measures—comprehensive returns filing and e-way bill— and have been hanging fire for long due to technical deficiencies, as well as industry’s complaints of high compliance burden. The Council also deferred implementation of other anti-evasion measures, such as reverse charge mechanism (RCM), provision for deduction of tax at source (TDS) and collection of tax at source (TCS) by another quarter, to June 30. The e-way bill mechanism requires a supplier or recipient to generate such bill if goods worth over Rs 50,000 are being moved over a distance of more than 10 kilometres. While the system will be in place for inter-state movement, states in four groups will implement the system for intra-state movements in four weekly phases, to be completed by the end of April.

The scheme, which is designed to curb evasion in business-to-customer transactions, is expected to accrue over Rs 10,000 crore monthly to GST collections. An earlier plan was to implement e-way bill from February 1, but it was deferred after the relevant portal crashed on the first day due to heavy traffic. The Council reviewed a proposal by tax officials on merging of the triplicate comprehensive returns into one. In its previous meeting, the Council had considered Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani’s proposal of allowing input tax credit on the basis of invoice uploads. “Tax officials are of the view that Nilekani’s proposal lacks safeguards, as credit can be claimed by uploading fake invoices to the portal also. The government will be able to verify any invoice only after the credit claim has been released to the supplier,” a government official said. Additionally, the Council extended the tax exemption for exporters by another six months up to September-end, and also deferred the implementation of e-wallet by the same duration. E-wallet was conceived as a permanent solution to exporters’ woes of delayed refund, but the Council said more time was needed to resolve several technical and legal issues. The tax department would undertake a drive to manually correct such errors and disburse remaining claims by March-end, chairperson of central board of excise and customs Vanaja Sarna said.