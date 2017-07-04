GST: Considerable obstacles in implementing tax reform, says Chinese media

In an article, state-run Global Times has criticized the implementation of the new tax regime by questioning how long it will take to be effectively instituted across the country’s 29 states, including those with underdeveloped technical infrastructure. (Photo: Reuters)

Appreciating the revolutionary Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform in India, a Chinese daily has said that New Delhi still lags far behind Beijing in terms of implementing the reform. In an article, state-run Global Times has criticized the implementation of the new tax regime by questioning how long it will take to be effectively instituted across the country’s 29 states, including those with underdeveloped technical infrastructure. The editorial even listed out the major economic decisions by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of first launching demonetization drive on November 8, 2016 and then GST, a drastic reforms to unify the country’s economy and stated that “there will considerable obstacles in implementing the GST.”

China has a forceful leadership to implement policies effectively to achieve rapid economic development to maintain the world’s second largest economy status but considering the Indian market structure, the fragmented market conditions, “India needs to ensure full compliance with the reforms throughout the country, India still lags far behind China in terms of policy execution,” the article said.