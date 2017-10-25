GST collections rise to Rs 92,150 cr in September from 43 lakh taxpayers

The higher component of integrated GST — a little over half of the total collections in all three months — would mean that how much revenue goes to the Centre and each state will be clear only after the goods are consumed in the state concerned. (Reuters)

The government collected Rs 92,150 crore as goods and services tax (GST) for September from nearly 43 lakh taxpayers as of Monday, reports fe Bureau in New Delhi. The collections include central GST of Rs 14,042 crore, state GST of Rs 21,172 crore, integrated GST of Rs 48,948 crore and compensation cess of nearly Rs 8,000 crore, officials said. In July, the first month since GST was launched, the tax collection was over Rs 95,000 crore and the figure stood at a little over `91,000 crore in August. The Centre has already released about Rs 9,000 crore to the states as compensation for July-August, with the bulk of the amount meant to bridge the revenue gap in August.

The higher component of integrated GST — a little over half of the total collections in all three months — would mean that how much revenue goes

to the Centre and each state will be clear only after the goods are consumed in the state concerned. I-GST, an interim tax, is paid when goods are sold/transferred from one state to another but when the goods are used in the second state, full I-GST credit can be taken to pay GST (CGST and SGST) to that state. The state that collects I-GST transfers it to the one where the goods are moved using the GST’s IT network. However, in the three months so far, only about 60-65% of eligible taxpayers filed returns till the last day. The government Monday extended the waiver from late-filing fee to August and September as well.